Cooking Beef with Eric - Party Dip

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Here is a great recipe from Mr. Jim Stilwell, featured in the Martin VFD’s cookbook, “Burnt Offerings.”

it’s a party dip ... first, brown a pound of ground beef with a half cup of finely chopped onion and a half teaspoon of garlic powder. Drain. Stir in an 8oz can of tomato sauce, a quarter cup of ketchup, 3/4 teaspoon oregano and a teaspoon of sugar. Cover and simmer 10 minutes. remove from heat, then stir in a softened 8oz package of cream cheese and a half cup of Parmesan cheese. Stir until melted. Serve hot.

This recipe can also be made in a crockpot ... simply brown the beef and onion in a skillet, with the garlic powder then place in the crockpot. Add the remaining ingredients, except the Parmesan cheese. Stir and cover, cook on high for an hour, then stir in the Parmesan cheese just before serving.

