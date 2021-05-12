Cheney ousted from party leadership, Rep. Johnson votes to have her stay

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - House Republicans are punishing Wyoming Representative Liz Cheney, ousting her from her house leadership role, for rejecting former president Donald Trump’s false claims that he won the 2020 election, and denouncing his role in the January 6th insurrection at the Capitol.

They voted in a closed-door meeting Wednesday to oust her as chair of the House Republican Conference.

That’s the number three leadership position for a Republican in the House.

Cheney is sticking to her guns and reiterated after the vote she will not back Trump.

”I think that it is an indication of where the Republican Party is,” Cheney said. “And I think that the party is in a place that we’ve got to bring it back from. And we’ve got to bring it back to a position where we are a party that can fight for conservative principles, that can fight for substance. We cannot be dragged backward by the very dangerous lies of a former president.”

Cheney said Wednesday that she will do “everything” she can to “ensure Trump never again gets anywhere near the Oval Office.”

Representative Dusty Johnson also weighed in Wednesday, after he voted against the decision to strip Cheney of her leadership position, saying she has the necessary qualities to be in leadership.

”The reality is, she is a strong, conservative, independent voice, and I think we need to make room in leadership for those kinds of qualities,” Johnson said.

Meanwhile, Wednesday morning, Representative Elise Stefanik of New York didn’t waste any time, sending out a letter to her colleagues outlining why she wants to fill the post.

She is currently the only candidate in the race.

