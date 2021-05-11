Advertisement

Unsettled Weather the Rest of the Week

By Eric W Gardner
Published: May. 11, 2021 at 6:02 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A lingering upper level trough will bring a few showers to the area this afternoon, with an isolated afternoon thundershower possible Wednesday. Although temperatures will be slightly milder today and tomorrow, they will still be below normal.

Temperatures will return to normal later this week and this weekend, but the weather pattern looks more unsettled as a series of troughs bring chances for showers and thunderstorms.

It won’t rain constantly this weekend, but there will be enough showers and storms around to affect your outdoor plans you may have, so plan accordingly.

