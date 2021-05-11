Advertisement

State Health Lab does some work the old fashioned way

Culture slide
South Dakota State Health Laboratory does some things the old way.(KEVN/KOTA)
Published: May. 10, 2021 at 8:06 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Last week, we took you inside the South Dakota Public Health Laboratory in Pierre to see their part in the pandemic and to see what else they’re doing there. Today we wrap up our look at the lab and its capabilities.

The State Health Lab has been an incredibly busy place since the start of the pandemic. But the lab was hard at work long before that.

It’s a place its director calls state of the art. South Dakota Public Laboratory Director Timothy Southern says, “But when you look at the type of science we’re able to perform in this building, this truly represents some of the most cutting edge science that we’ve been using in all of our COVID response. To sequence a genome really from beginning to end in many cases is truly a remarkable feat for public health laboratories. Public health laboratories across the country are using this technology every day now.” And while you see plenty of cutting edge equipment around this lab, some of the work here is just good old fashioned science. Southern says, “This is where the public health laboratory would receive plates with bacteria growing on them. My staff then takes these plates are performs what are called Gram stains as well as other types of tests to help identify the organisms on those plates. They also routinely perform mycology. Mycology, of course, being the study of fungi. This would be an example of fungi growing on a plate that my team will work work with and identify using some very basic techniques.”. This lab has a budget of a little more than $7 million a year with a staff of about 30. where do the people who run this place come from? Dr. Southern states, “Recruitment and retention of scientists in the State of South Dakota can be a challenge. But the State Public Health Laboratory has never really had an issue recruiting the bet and brightest. We’ve got scientists with bachelor’s degrees. We’ve got clinical laboratory scientists specifically trained in clinical laboratory science. We’ve got fantastic scientists like the individual who runs our sequencing program, who has a master’s degree. And then, of course, across the laboratory we’ve also got individuals with doctoral degrees who provide leadership and management to our testing group.” . Doctor Southern says it’s been an uncommon experience for them being in the spotlight. but he says his team has done quite well.

A look inside the South Dakota Department of Health