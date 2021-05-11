Rubber band guns versus lumber shortage

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -Magnum Enterprises makes a special kind of toy that brings a smile to just about any kids face.

It’s a toy Magnum Enterprises, LLC’s Owner and President, Daniel B. Smith, has been making for decades.

“Rubber band guns have been around since we’ve had the inner tubes in automobile tires. Since we’ve had cars, kids have been making rubber band guns and shooting their little sister with them and getting in trouble and stuff,” says Smith.

Poplar is one of the woods used to manufacture the guns.

“Poplar is very popular,” Smith said grinning.

The demand has led to changes in the market.

“Things have skyrocketed, and we make between 500 and 1500 toys a day,” says Smith. “We have several styles that are extremely popular, the Colt 22, the Magnum 45 and one of our top, top selling rifles is the AK-47.”

However, the price increase isn’t the only obstacle introduced by the lumber industry.

“We’re paying more,:” says Smith, “but that doesn’t mean we can get the product.”

The factory worries from shipment to shipment whether or not they’ll obtain the supply they need, pushing things back substantially.

“I have huge delays in some of my supplies, especially wood right now. Our lead time from date of order receipt to date of order shipment has gone from about two weeks to about six weeks,” says Smith.

That’s three times normal.

“The backorders are piling up,” says Smith, “and we’re unable to complete all the orders, because we’re missing the wood.”

COVID-19 increased business overall at the factory, but with the increased demand and the lack of actual lumber Smith says, “We’re about to implement the biggest price increase we ever have in the history of business. As much as I hate raising prices on my customers, I’m forced to. We have to keep up with the Jones’s or we can’t survive.”

Most wouldn’t know about the lumber impact on toys, well Smith knows someone who might.

“Except maybe a little kid,” Smith said laughing.

Magnum Enterprises, LLC, is looking for capable hands to work with the increase in business.

