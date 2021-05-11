Rapid City businesses provide free haircuts to those in need

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - There are many ways to give back to those less fortunate from donating non-perishable foods to dropping off gently used clothes but two Rapid City businesses wanted to take things a step further, partnering together to provide something a little more luxurious, haircuts.

They say you get one chance at a first impression but for someone living on the street, a first impression can be a hard thing to master.

“When you see somebody or you meet somebody, you typically are looking at their face and I think that a haircut is something that is almost under-appreciated, the difference that it can make,” said Craig Mount, co-founder of Nerdy Nuts. “The difference it can make in how people perceive people and how people feel about themselves.”

The owners of Nerdy Nuts joined with Black Hills Barbershop to find common ground, the desire to give back to the community.

“Kicking the idea around, for a long time I’ve been wanting to do it,” said Dominique Clucas, owner of Black Hills Barbershop. “It just so happened that he had kind of the same vision as me and there was a need for it.”

Free haircuts and a hot meal, something most people wouldn’t think twice about but for the people who lined up outside of Black Hills Barbershop, this was pampering.

“I feel like Ashton Kutcher. You know what I mean?” asked Timothy Bordeaux. “It felt good today. It’s like, no one just don’t go out there and be like, ‘hey here’s a free haircut’ you know? Like ‘come and get it done’. I heard from a friend of mine so we went and made our way up this way and I feel a lot better.”

“It was cool, just to see the smiles on everyone’s faces and the stories,” said Clucas. “They haven’t had their haircut in a long time and one of the individuals just said, all he was really needing was a haircut and an ID. So I think he’s one step closer to finding employment and getting back on his feet.”

The free haircut idea was last minute but more popup barbershops are in the works as Clucas strives to help the people who walk past his window and through his life every day

“My dad struggled with alcohol and drug addictions as well and he passed away six years ago,” said Clucas. “So I think you have decisions in life and I think that if there’s someone along the way that at least guide you, you know that there’s more hope and I’m doing what I do best, giving haircuts.”

