Quigley sentenced after random shooting

Dwight Quigley
Dwight Quigley is sentenced to 60 years in prison.(Pennington Co. Sheriff's Office)
Published: May. 10, 2021 at 7:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
A Rapid City man is hit with a 60-year prison sentence Monday for randomly shooting into a carload of people a little more than three years ago in a Rapid City alley 31-year old Dwight Quigley earlier pleaded guilty but mentally ill to four counts of aggravated assault and one count of carrying a firearm in the commission of a felony.

It happened in March of 2018 on Columbus Street. Prosecutors said Quigley fired about ten rounds from an AR-15 rifle into an occupied car, hitting the driver seven times, including in the back of the head and hitting his wife and another passenger. The driver, a passenger and three other family members spoke in court about the continuing trauma from the incident, asking Judge Heidi Linngren to give Quigley the maximum 65 year sentence listed in the plea agreement. Quigley spoke to the family, saying, “I hope you guys get your sense of peace. I’m sorry. I really am truly sorry.” Judge Linngren cited Quigley’s failure to take care of his mental illness problems.

