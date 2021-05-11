Advertisement

Educational workshop for mothers and children

Women and Youth Learning Together
Published: May. 11, 2021 at 9:29 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -A community project designed through Billie Sutton’s Leadership Program, The WAY- Women and Youth Learning Together will be providing a weeklong educational event for mothers and their children happening May 17th - May 21st from 5:30 PM - 7:30 PM at Mommy’s Closet located at 111 New York St, Rapid City, SD 57701.

FREE workshops for the week and space for both mothers and their children to have their own positive learning environments while they do project-based learning, learn from community guest speakers, and grow their skillset.

 Mothers will participate in a variety of workshops including focusing on self-care through creative writing, financial literacy, college and career readiness, and more.  Children will learn about anti-bullying, art using the Oceti Sakowin Essential Understandings, participate in a STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, Math) Night, and learn from community members on various topics.

Dinner will be served nightly to mothers, students, and volunteers!

Families will receive a free Resource Basket valued at over $100 with various supplies including learning resources, food, and other childcare items such as diapers, wipes, etc.

To sign up email: thewayrapidcity@gmail.com or message on our Facebook page.

To donate: https://gofund.me/7aa26aa7 or if you would like to volunteer contact our email address.

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kansas man whose case divided hometown pleads guilty
Tracy Laughlin is arrested
Police arrest murder suspect
SD COVID-19 numbers for Monday
Three female freshmen, all honors students, at the University of Massachusetts Amherst attended...
Parents fight college students’ suspension over lack of off-campus face coverings
Jake Adams went on a mission to hit golf balls in all 50 states.
Golfer takes a shot toward the Mount Rushmore faces

Latest News

Full Interview: Victim speaks out, after man who shoots into carload of people in Rapid City is...
Full Interview: Victim speaks out, after man who shoots into carload of people is sentenced
RCPD funds
Rapid City Police Department hoping to add second precinct with surplus city funds
South Dakota State Health Laboratory does some things the old way.
State Health Lab does some work the old fashioned way
Dwight Quigley is sentenced to 60 years in prison.
Quigley sentenced after random shooting