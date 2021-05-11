Cooler but a Warm-Up is On the Way

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Most of us have seen some rain in the course of your Monday and we will continue that theme for the next seven days.

Showers and a few thunderstorms could pop up from time to time through the early evening hours and for our locations further north, later into the night. These are garden variety showers that are common this time of the year, so I would not expect anything severe at this time.

While the valleys get the rain our higher elevations can expect some late-in-the-season snow showers. We are not looking at anything that will be a major accumulation maker, but occasional heavy snow, cold air and slushy or slippery driving conditions with reduced visibility are a distinct possibility.

The cold front that passed by over the weekend, dropped our overall temperature profiles and our overnight temperatures really reflect that. Overnight across the region some folks –mainly those in our easternmost communities like Kadoka, Philip and Faith - are dealing with temperatures that are right at or on either side of the 32° temperature mark which means freezing conditions are possible.

Tonight and into mid-week I think it would be a great idea to keep an eye on that tender vegetation that may just now be starting to sprout.

