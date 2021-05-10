Advertisement

Deadwood is looking at city ordnances for July 1st

Photo courtesy of KOTA
Photo courtesy of KOTA(KSFY)
By Aleah Burggraff
Published: May. 10, 2021 at 5:11 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DEADWOOD, S.D. (KOTA) - Deadwood is going through their city ordinances to prepare for July 1st and the introduction of medical marijuana to the state.

Mayor David Ruth said city officials knew they need to include cannabis ingestion under the public nuisance ordinance.

The first reading for the ordinance was held last week and... if passed... would make it illegal to ingest marijuana in public places.

Ruth says it’s important that they stay a head of that July 1st date and to set ground rules to protect public places.

This is something that were taking very serious, and we want to make sure that not only our community is protected but also the visitors are protected as well so Deadwood can remain safe and friendly and welcoming to everybody,” said Ruth.

The seconding reading for the ordinance will be May 17th.

If it passes without substantial change…the ordinance will be published and enacted on within 20 days.

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jake Adams went on a mission to hit golf balls in all 50 states.
Golfer takes a shot toward the Mount Rushmore faces
The White House came out with their Alternative Fuel Corridor map with both South Dakota and...
South Dakota left blank on White Houses’ alternative fuel corridor map
A Colorado Springs police officer goes to help a person who was in a different mobile home to...
Man kills 6, then self, at Colorado birthday party shooting
Tracy Laughlin is arrested
Police arrest murder suspect
The American Jobs Plan calls for an $18-billion investment in improving the infrastructure of...
Biden aims at VA infrastructure, as Black Hills VA preps for new clinic

Latest News

FILE
South Dakota Deparment of Tourism and Labor launch tourism hiring initiative
Just weeks away from the summer tourism boom hitting again, Rapid City campgrounds have their...
Campground sites are filling up fast for summer 2021
Kansas man whose case divided hometown pleads guilty
SD COVID-19 numbers for Monday