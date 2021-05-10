Advertisement

Below Normal Temperatures To Start the Week

By Eric W Gardner
Published: May. 10, 2021 at 6:16 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - We will continue to see below average temperatures today through Wednesday as an upper level trough meanders over the area. Clouds and scattered showers can be expected, but the best chance of rain will be in southwest South Dakota and the Black Hills.

Warmer and drier weather returns for Thursday and Friday, but an active pattern develops this weekend, with scattered thunderstorms - our first chance of springtime storms this season - especially on Sunday. Warmer 70s can be expected for highs this weekend.

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jake Adams went on a mission to hit golf balls in all 50 states.
Golfer takes a shot toward the Mount Rushmore faces
The White House came out with their Alternative Fuel Corridor map with both South Dakota and...
South Dakota left blank on White Houses’ alternative fuel corridor map
A Colorado Springs police officer goes to help a person who was in a different mobile home to...
Man kills 6, then self, at Colorado birthday party shooting
Tracy Laughlin is arrested
Police arrest murder suspect
The American Jobs Plan calls for an $18-billion investment in improving the infrastructure of...
Biden aims at VA infrastructure, as Black Hills VA preps for new clinic

Latest News

Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
KOTA KEVN Morning Forecast
A cooler start to the week with isolated showers
graphic
Showers and cooler for Mother’s Day
Rain
Rain in the Black Hills