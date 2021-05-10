A cooler start to the week with isolated showers

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Isolated showers will continue on Monday with cooler temperatures continuing. Highs will be in the 40s and 50s depending on where you live. You can expect isolated showers to linger into Tuesday with highs in the 50s for many. Warmer air will start to return by Wednesday.

Partly cloudy skies are likely by midweek. While many of us stay dry on Wednesday, there is a chance for a few showers or even a storm in the Black Hills. As of now those chances are on the lower side. Highs will be in the 50s to 60s. Thursday will get warmer with highs in the 60s for many and a few 70s. Friday will be near 70° in town, but afternoon showers and storms will pop up. The PM storm chances continue into the weekend, where highs will be in the 60s and 70s across the area.

Warmer air will set up for the second half of May, where highs in the 70s will be more common with above average temperatures to end the month. Precipitation looks to be slightly above normal as well, with isolated showers and storms in the forecast.

