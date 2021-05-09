Advertisement

Police: 3 hit by stray bullets, including 4-year-old girl, in Times Square fight

Police believe two to four men got into an argument in a busy area of Times Square, and during...
Police believe two to four men got into an argument in a busy area of Times Square, and during the dispute, at least one of them fired a gun. Police say bullets struck three innocent bystanders.(Source: CNN)
By WCBS Staff
Published: May. 8, 2021 at 10:30 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (WCBS) - Police say three people visiting Times Square, including a 4-year-old girl, were injured when gunfire broke out after several men got into an argument.

Investigators with the New York Police Department believe two to four men got into an argument Saturday in a busy area of Times Square, and during the dispute, at least one of them fired a gun.

Police say bullets struck three innocent bystanders in the area who had no relation to each other.

A 4-year-old girl was among those wounded. Police say she was buying toys with her family when she was shot in the leg. She was expected to undergo surgery at the hospital.

According to police, the other two people wounded were a 23-year-old tourist from Rhode Island, who was only in the area because the Statue of Liberty was closed, and a 43-year-old woman from New Jersey, who was hit in the foot.

Police found three shell casings on the scene, but no gun was recovered.

Police released a photo of an individual they are seeking in connection to the Times Square...
Police released a photo of an individual they are seeking in connection to the Times Square shooting.(Source: NYPD via CNN)

The NYPD has released security footage of a person of interest in the shooting. No arrests have been made.

Copyright 2021 WCBS via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The White House came out with their Alternative Fuel Corridor map with both South Dakota and...
South Dakota left blank on White Houses’ alternative fuel corridor map
Meade County
New Video: Law Enforcement officers surround mobile home park in Piedmont
Iron Phix
Rapid City’s only steampunk bar is working on several expansions
Officers responded to a call of shots fired around 7 PM at the Sacora Station mobile home park.
Suspect in custody after alleged domestic violence incident
A Texas family is praising how police handled things when someone called 911 on their kids...
Texas family praises how officers handled 911 call over kids playing with Nerf guns

Latest News

File-In this photo taken May 6, 2021, with a long exposure, a string of SpaceX StarLink...
String of satellites baffles residents, bugs astronomers
Choo, Choo! Hill City’s Railroad Museum opens
Choo, Choo! Hill City’s Railroad Museum opens
Nationally, South Dakota did well tourism wise
Nationally, South Dakota did well tourism wise
Why the COVID-19 vaccines came quickly
Why the COVID-19 vaccines came quickly