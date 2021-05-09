Police: 1 dead, 7 injured in shooting at downtown Phoenix hotel

PHOENIX (AP) — Authorities say one person is dead and seven others injured after a shooting inside a downtown Phoenix hotel.

According to Phoenix police, officers responded to reports of a shooting at the Hyatt Regency hotel around 12:30 a.m. Sunday.

They say an altercation between a group of people between the ages of 18 and 22 attending an event inside the hotel escalated into shots being fired by more than one person.

Police say a man was found dead inside the hotel while seven other people were taken to a hospital with gunshot injuries.

Police at the scene had said earlier that it appeared none of the seven victims had life-threatening injuries, but there was no immediate update on their conditions.

