Choo, Choo! Hill City’s Railroad Museum opens

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Railroad Museum in Hill City opened up this weekend after some considerable effort from people like Ed Elkins, who helps get the displays up and running.

“Yesterday we got things cleaned up and a bunch of stuff hanging up, and then I put my stuff out.”

Ed’s stuff has to do with the model in the center of the museum. He paints the carts.

“The two locomotives and the caboose. I put a base coat on them, so that’s got to dry. It takes two coats to do it, and that’s two coats of the yellow and two coats of the green that are on there,” says Elkins. “I’ve been a rail fan since I was about four years old, and that’s a long time ago, almost 70 years.”

Rail fans, like Dickie Thomasson, appreciate the efforts.

“I think it’s great. It’s got interesting things to see in here,” says Thomasson. “the HO models scale, and I’m fascinated with the telegraph.”

Brad Field, a Volunteer at the State Railroad Museum, was educating people about the telegraph.

“The telegraph was invented in the early 1800s by Samuel S.B. Morris, which is where Morse Code comes from. Each group of clicks is one letter,” says Field.

Why wouldn’t they use some other form to communicate, you may wonder?

Field explains, “Well, they didn’t have anything else back then.”

The whole museum is a playground for a train enthusiast, but everyone has their favorites.

“The train in the window going by,” says Thomasson. “and the caboose.”

Passion for trains will carry on.

“I have a son who also plays with trains with me and we have a good time,” says Thomasson.

Like father, like son.

