Biden aims at VA infrastructure, as Black Hills VA preps for new clinic

The American Jobs Plan calls for an $18-billion investment in improving the infrastructure of VA healthcare facilities. This, as the Black Hills VA, is preparing to open a new and improved outpatient clinic in Rapid City.(Black Hills VA)
By Nick Nelson
Published: May. 8, 2021 at 7:38 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - South Dakota is home to more than 65,000 veterans. The proposed infrastructure plan from the Joe Biden administration hopes to update and modernize VA healthcare facilities.

Spencer Mion, associate director of the Black Hills VA, said that an expansion of the Rapid clinic will allow for different methods of receiving healthcare.

“It’s really efficient in providing healthcare to our veterans in that they’ll be able to go into an exam room and stay in that exam room and have multiple providers and clinicians come to them versus going to different areas in that location within the clinic,” Mion said.

According to the plan, more than 9% of veterans in the state are women, and nearly 45% are over the age of 65.

Mion said that the new Rapid clinic will also make accommodations for the needs of certain people.

“We’re also improving some opportunities for women’s health and having some expanded clinic space within there,” Mion said. “So, we’re really looking forward to all of those opportunities that the new design is going to give us.”

With the expansion, the Black Hills VA hopes to serve more of the 7,000 veterans in the Rapid City area.

