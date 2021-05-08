Advertisement

Suspect in custody after Montgomery, Ala. officers shot

A suspect is in custody after two officers were wounded after responding to a shooting scene in...
A suspect is in custody after two officers were wounded after responding to a shooting scene in north Montgomery.(WSFA staff)
By WSFA staff
Published: May. 8, 2021 at 5:54 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A suspect is in custody after two officers were wounded after responding to a shooting scene in north Montgomery.

According to Montgomery police, the suspect was found inside a storage facility behind a house. Montgomery Police Department used a robot to find the suspect before sending in officers.

The suspect was shot in the left elbow, police said.

Lt. Jarrett Williams said officers and medics were called to the 3700 block of Lower Wetumpka Road after a call that someone had been shot. When they arrived, they found a man who had life-threatening injuries.

Montgomery Police Chief Ernest Finley said officers got a description of an individual that lead them to the 3000 block of Tyler Court.

At that scene, officers exchanged gunfire with a suspect and were struck.

Both officers have what is believed to be non-life threatening injuries, Williams added.

Multiple law enforcement units including members of the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency and Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office remain at the scene.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. via WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Meade County
New Video: Law Enforcement officers surround mobile home park in Piedmont
The White House came out with their Alternative Fuel Corridor map with both South Dakota and...
South Dakota left blank on White Houses’ alternative fuel corridor map
Iron Phix
Rapid City’s only steampunk bar is working on several expansions
Officers responded to a call of shots fired around 7 PM at the Sacora Station mobile home park.
Suspect in custody after alleged domestic violence incident
A Texas family is praising how police handled things when someone called 911 on their kids...
Texas family praises how officers handled 911 call over kids playing with Nerf guns

Latest News

Shoppers who were hiding in stores exit the Aventura Mall after a shooting left three people...
Police: 3 hurt in Florida mall shooting, suspects in custody
Patches that employees wear the the PCSO.
Pennington County Sheriff’s Office sees increase in out of state applicants
Jake Adams went on a mission to hit golf balls in all 50 states.
Golfer takes a shot toward the Mount Rushmore faces
FILE - This March 14, 2011 file photo, shows Lloyd Price appears backstage at the Rock and Roll...
Lloyd Price, singer and early rock influence, dies at 88