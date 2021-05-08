Advertisement

Showers and cooler for Mother’s Day

graphic
graphic(KEVN/KOTA)
By David Stradling
Published: May. 8, 2021 at 6:04 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Off and on showers are expected late morning and through the afternoon for Mother’s Day. Best chance to see them will be in and around the Black Hills to northeast Wyoming and southeast Montana. A few wet snowflakes could mix in for parts of the higher elevations, but little to no accumulation is expected. Highs will be in the 40s for many.

The cloudy and rainy pattern will continue Monday and Tuesday with highs in the 50s for those on the plains. It will not be a washout by any means, but we will take any moisture we can get right now. The pattern changes beginning Wednesday, where highs will be in the 50s and 60s across the region. Even warmer air is expected Friday and into the weekend, where 70s will take over. Afternoon showers and storms will be possible during the afternoon and evening hours Friday and Saturday. Some storms are possible Sunday, too.

After the 20th of May, it looks like the pattern starts to warm up more and stay consistently warm going into June. We will keep an eye on this and see how it progresses as we get closer.

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Meade County
New Video: Law Enforcement officers surround mobile home park in Piedmont
The White House came out with their Alternative Fuel Corridor map with both South Dakota and...
South Dakota left blank on White Houses’ alternative fuel corridor map
Iron Phix
Rapid City’s only steampunk bar is working on several expansions
Officers responded to a call of shots fired around 7 PM at the Sacora Station mobile home park.
Suspect in custody after alleged domestic violence incident
A Texas family is praising how police handled things when someone called 911 on their kids...
Texas family praises how officers handled 911 call over kids playing with Nerf guns

Latest News

Rain
Rain in the Black Hills
Rain in the Black Hills
Rain for Mother's Day
Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
Warm and Windy Today; Cooler and Showery over the Weekend
Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
KOTA KEVN Morning Forecast