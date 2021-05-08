Rain in the Black Hills

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Today was nice and sunny, but I do sincerely hope you got mom a rain gauge for Mother’s Day because that will be a gift she will get lots of use out of for the next few days.

Today was sunny and mostly sunny as predicted, and also as predicted the rain will move in to make Mom’s special day pretty soggy.

High pressure moves away from the Black Hills starting this evening. After that, we are set for a rainy pattern to come in and staying in.

We are under the influence of high pressure for now. However, a cold front moves into the Black Hills region late tonight. That next cold front will add to the instability aloft that will trigger the thunderstorms we have been advertising all week. We will see an increase in the cloud cover and eventually rain coverage (and snow in the Northern and Central Hills) as well over the entirety of the weekend.

Most of next week will be cooler than today, with rain sticking around through mid-week. In about a week high pressure rolls back in and the sun will reappear by Wednesday with warmer, more seasonable temperatures.

