Golfer takes a shot toward the Mount Rushmore faces

KEYSTONE, S.D. (KOTA) - For thirty days, Jake Adams went around the country hitting golf balls in all 50 states and it’s documented on his Instagram.

In April, Adams went to Mount Rushmore National Memorial and hit a golf ball toward the famous faces.

He didn’t hit the memorial, but in the video you can see the ball hit toward the walking trails.

We reached out to Mount Rushmore who had no idea about the video and will not be commenting at this time.

This isn’t the first time Adams has come under fire, reportedly he is under investigation at Yellowstone National Park for the same act.

Adams recently deleted the Mount Rushmore video off his page and we will update you more as this story continues.

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.