Warm and Windy Today; Cooler and Showery over the Weekend

By Eric W Gardner
Published: May. 7, 2021 at 7:21 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Warm and windy weather can be expected today as high pressure moves east and low pressure moves in from the west. Southeast winds gusting to over 30 miles per hour are possible this afternoon, especially over the South Dakota plains.

A large upper level low will drift into the area tonight and stick around through Monday. We will see much cooler temperatures and periods of scattered showers and maybe isolated thundershowers through the weekend. We won’t see continuous rain, but there will be chances for showers.

The low moves away and warmer and drier air returns by the second half of next week.

