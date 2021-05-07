Sunny Friday and Rain for the Weekend

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - We are under the influence of high pressure for now. A cold front moves into the Black Hills late Friday and will increase the cloud coverage over the weekend and add to the instability aloft that will trigger the storms.

We have a cloudy and rainy forecast for a good part of next week. The drought monitor really didn’t see a significant change. Harding County was the only noticeable difference from last week.

High pressure moves away from the Black Hills starting tomorrow evening. After that we are set for a rainy pattern coming in and staying in.

Most of next week will be cooler than today, with rain.

Parts of the Northern Hills could have snow and rain by the weekend (not more than an inch or two), but overall most of us will be warm enough to just have the rain.

In about a week high pressure rolls back in and the sun will reappear by midweek with warmer temperatures.

We will definitely keep monitoring that potential stormy situation and we will keep you posted over the next few days.

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.