SDSM seniors install clean water system for school project

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A few seniors at South Dakota School of Mines had a final Design Project to face.

They were paired and grouped up based on their skillsets. They went to work and conceptualized a clean water filtration system, called a Weir Plate, for Rapid City.

Christian Heinrich, a South Dakota School of Mines senior, wanted to make a difference.

“Any sediment that we can take out of the water will improve the aquatic life in Rapid Creek,” says Heinrich.

They didn’t want it to be a mere academic exercise. They sought to install the device in Trinity Eco Prayer Park, but funding the project was an obstacle.

Ken Steinken, Trinity Eco Prayer Park’s Director, has wanted to implement something, but didn’t have the dough.

“We really didn’t have funding to actually put the weir plate in,” Steinken says.

It wasn’t impossible. They had something to say.

“They said, well we’d really like to see this get done and I guess if we’re going to do that, we’re going to have to raise the money, and they went out and did that,” says Steinken.

So, they built their project and installed it in the park.

“They took this by the horns and they were hands on installing it,” Steinken says. “They didn’t just hand it off to somebody and install it.”

Cody Allen, one of the seniors working on the project, stands by his work.

“Seeing something that you designed actually go up, it’s something that’s unique. You have a sense of pride after you built it,” says Allen.

The trio is glad to be of service to the community, according to the final senior that worked on the project, Joshua Felming.

“Knowing that we’re leaving something behind that’s going to have an impact on the community for years to come, it makes us all feel really good about what we’ve accomplished here at the School of Mines,” says Fleming.

