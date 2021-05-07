Advertisement

Police: 29 people recovered from semitruck in Texas

A police official in Texas says 29 people have been recovered from a big rig that was stopped...
A police official in Texas says 29 people have been recovered from a big rig that was stopped near San Antonio.(Source: Gray News | Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 7, 2021 at 1:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — A police official in Texas says 29 people have been recovered from a big rig that was stopped near San Antonio, including one person who was taken to a hospital.

Lt. Jesse Salame says a passerby called police to report a suspicious semitruck.

An officer performed a traffic stop and as he was approaching the vehicle, the back door swung open and several people ran out.

Police made contact with 29 of the people. One person was taken to the hospital to be treated for dehydration.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement told KSAT-TV the stop is being investigated for possible human smuggling.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Meade County
New Video: Law Enforcement officers surround mobile home park in Piedmont
The 47-year-old woman, whose identity is being withheld, was found Sunday afternoon in a...
Woman missing for 5 months survives winter in Utah canyon
South Dakota doesn’t often rank at the top of the list when studies are done comparing the 50...
South Dakota ranked number one for recovery from COVID-19 in recent survey
What happened to America’s lumber industry
South Dakota’s COVID-19 numbers for Wednesday

Latest News

A hiring sign shows in Wheeling, Ill., Sunday, March 21, 2021. With viral cases declining,...
Big US job gain expected, if employers found enough workers
New Video: Law Enforcement officers surround mobile home park, man arrested
New Video: Law Enforcement officers surround mobile home park, man arrested
In this March 1, 2021 file photo, U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations, Linda...
With ambassador picks, Biden faces donor vs. diversity test
Police get out of an armored vehicle during an operation against alleged drug traffickers in...
Rio’s deadly police shootout prompts claims of abuse