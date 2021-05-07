Advertisement

Law Enforcement officers in the area of Piedmont for a standoff

Meade County
Meade County(KOTA KEVN)
By KEVN Staff
Published: May. 6, 2021 at 9:47 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -This is near the Sacora Station campground

Anyone trying to get in that area... from what we are seeing... .police are stopping all cars before seeing if they will be allowed into the area.

Again law enforcement has surrounded a trailer park.

This is on Sturgis Road in Meade County.

We will have more details as they come available.

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The 47-year-old woman, whose identity is being withheld, was found Sunday afternoon in a...
Woman missing for 5 months survives winter in Utah canyon
South Dakota doesn’t often rank at the top of the list when studies are done comparing the 50...
South Dakota ranked number one for recovery from COVID-19 in recent survey
What happened to America’s lumber industry
South Dakota’s COVID-19 numbers for Wednesday
Jordan and Jarrett Dahl have been creating art with chainsaws for more than 15 years, producing...
Masterminds behind Dahl Chainsaw Art create massive Smokey Bear sculpture

Latest News

South Dakota Public Health Laboratory on front lines of pandemic
South Dakota Public Health Laboratory on front lines of pandemic
Rapid City’s only steampunk bar is working on several expansions
Rapid City’s only steampunk bar is working on several expansions
30-year report shows drastic climate changes
30-year report shows drastic climate changes
Rollback of BOR funding would have impact on campus cultural organizations
Rollback of BOR funding would have impact on campus cultural organizations