Advertisement

KFC plans to hire 20,000 workers

By CNN staff
Published: May. 7, 2021 at 3:34 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Kentucky Fried Chicken says it needs thousands of more workers.

The restaurant chain wants to hire 20,000 people to fill positions at its restaurants across the nation.

KFC says it has seen a growth in sales as more people opt for the convenience of drive-thru, carry-out, and delivery.

The open positions will be both full-time and part-time.

The company has re-launched a careers site for those looking to apply for a job.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Meade County
New Video: Law Enforcement officers surround mobile home park in Piedmont
Iron Phix
Rapid City’s only steampunk bar is working on several expansions
Thursday’s South Dakota COVID-19 numbers
South Dakota doesn’t often rank at the top of the list when studies are done comparing the 50...
South Dakota ranked number one for recovery from COVID-19 in recent survey
A New Hampshire couple was beaten while on vacation in Miami Beach.
Caught on camera: Couple beaten near bus stop while on Florida vacation

Latest News

State Rep. Sheryl Cole, D- Austin, clasps hands with Susan Gezana, as Cole entered the House...
Texas GOP’s voting restriction bill passes House
Hiring signs are posted outside a gas station in Cranberry Township, Butler County, Pa.,...
Chamber of Commerce seeks end to extra $300 weekly US jobless benefits
FILE - This Nov. 27, 2019, file photo shows "ghost guns" on display at the headquarters of the...
Justice Department rule would aim to crack down on ‘ghost guns’
Demonstrators burn representations of Israeli and U.S flags during the annual Al-Quds, or...
Palestinians, Israel police clash at Al-Aqsa Mosque; 53 hurt