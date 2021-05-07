Advertisement

Friday’s COVID-19 numbers in SD

kota background
kota background(kota)
By KOTA Staff
Published: May. 7, 2021 at 1:00 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - There were 78 new COVID-19 cases reported Friday in South Dakota. This brings the state’s total known case number to 121,741. Three more people have died from the virus bringing the state’s total death toll to 1,980.

Pennington County reported 7 new cases, Custer County reported 4 new cases, Meade County reported 3 new cases, and Butte County reported 1 new case.

Hospitalizations decreased by 13 to 77.

According to CDC data, 55.47% of South Dakotans have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine and 48.87% have completed the full vaccine series.

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Meade County
New Video: Law Enforcement officers surround mobile home park in Piedmont
Iron Phix
Rapid City’s only steampunk bar is working on several expansions
Thursday’s South Dakota COVID-19 numbers
South Dakota doesn’t often rank at the top of the list when studies are done comparing the 50...
South Dakota ranked number one for recovery from COVID-19 in recent survey
A New Hampshire couple was beaten while on vacation in Miami Beach.
Caught on camera: Couple beaten near bus stop while on Florida vacation

Latest News

New Video: Law Enforcement officers surround mobile home park, man arrested
New Video: Law Enforcement officers surround mobile home park, man arrested
Meade County
New Video: Law Enforcement officers surround mobile home park in Piedmont
South Dakota Public Health Laboratory on front lines of pandemic
South Dakota Public Health Laboratory on front lines of pandemic
Rapid City’s only steampunk bar is working on several expansions
Rapid City’s only steampunk bar is working on several expansions