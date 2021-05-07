Friday’s COVID-19 numbers in SD

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - There were 78 new COVID-19 cases reported Friday in South Dakota. This brings the state’s total known case number to 121,741. Three more people have died from the virus bringing the state’s total death toll to 1,980.

Pennington County reported 7 new cases, Custer County reported 4 new cases, Meade County reported 3 new cases, and Butte County reported 1 new case.

Hospitalizations decreased by 13 to 77.

According to CDC data, 55.47% of South Dakotans have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine and 48.87% have completed the full vaccine series.

