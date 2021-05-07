Advertisement

For the first time in 14 months, Black Hills Community Theatre performs LIVE show

The theatres first live performance in 14 months.
The theatres first live performance in 14 months.(Connor Matteson)
By Connor Matteson
Published: May. 7, 2021 at 6:35 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - On Friday night, the Black Hills Community Theatre is hosting its first live performance in fourteen months.

During that time,17 planned performances had to either be canceled or moved online.

Now that they are going to be back in person, the theatre will be COVID safe with social distancing cutting the seats from 800 to 250 and a mask requirement.

This weekend’s show, a production of The Who’s Tommy, was supposed to air last March but the artistic director for the theatre Zach Curtis says the decision was made to close the curtain four days before opening night.

”This has just been an incredible experience to revisit this show after so long off and everyone has made such wonderful adjustments to our new situation and knowing that going forward things will change and we will get back into a regular mode again but everyone’s sort of embraced the idea of alright we’re going to make this happen because we really want to do live theatre again,” says Curtis.

For more information on tickets, click here.

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Meade County
New Video: Law Enforcement officers surround mobile home park in Piedmont
Iron Phix
Rapid City’s only steampunk bar is working on several expansions
Thursday’s South Dakota COVID-19 numbers
South Dakota doesn’t often rank at the top of the list when studies are done comparing the 50...
South Dakota ranked number one for recovery from COVID-19 in recent survey
A New Hampshire couple was beaten while on vacation in Miami Beach.
Caught on camera: Couple beaten near bus stop while on Florida vacation

Latest News

Vote on 9 truck names by May 10.
Name a garbage truck, last chance
Officers responded to a call of shots fired around 7 PM at the Sacora Station mobile home park.
Suspect in custody after alleged domestic violence incident
Rapid City needs more workers.
Rapid City businesses are in need of staff
Prima School of Dancing
Dancers from Prima School of Dancing ready to return to the recital stage