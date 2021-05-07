ACLU of South Dakota reflects on 2021 legislative session

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The ACLU of South Dakota is reflecting on this year’s legislative session, saying there were highs and lows for the organization.

The civil liberties advocacy group held a virtual workshop where they celebrated the defeat of two controversial bills dealing with the rights of the transgender community in the state.

They also expressed disappointment with the passing of an expansion of stand your ground laws.

Janna Farley, communications director with the ACLU of South Dakota, said that she expects continued advocacy and more people taking an interest in what’s done in the legislative session in the future.

”I think we’ve gotten a lot of attention for the bills that we have advocated for and against and that’s always a good thing,” Farley said. “As we start to mobilize even more supporters, their opinions are being heard in the legislature as well.”

Farley says she expects similar transgender legislation in the next session.

