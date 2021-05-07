30-year report shows drastic climate changes

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration recently released 30 year data on climate changes.

Since 1980, the temperature has risen significantly. Nearly one degree on average worldwide, a total flip since the late 19th century and early 20th century.

The level of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere has increased rapidly over the last 30 years, a process that started during the industrial revolution.

2019 set a record for carbon dioxide parts per million in the atmosphere.

The data also indicates that sea levels continue to rise as glaciers melt.

Aside from these statistics, the warmer, dryer weather is significant for the community to pay attention to, according to Melissa Smith, a Hydrologist and Meteorologist with the Rapid City Weather Service, because it has an impact on a lot of things.

“Power companies can determine how much supply they’re going to need for their overall operations. You also have crop selection and planting times. Construction standards are also based on these climate normals. So, a lot of our industry is based on these new climate normals,” says Smith.

These climate normals are released every decade and compare and contrast the climate the Earth saw thirty years prior.

