Advertisement

30-year report shows drastic climate changes

Climate changes
Climate changes
By Jeffrey Lindblom
Published: May. 6, 2021 at 8:25 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration recently released 30 year data on climate changes.

Since 1980, the temperature has risen significantly. Nearly one degree on average worldwide, a total flip since the late 19th century and early 20th century.

The level of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere has increased rapidly over the last 30 years, a process that started during the industrial revolution.

2019 set a record for carbon dioxide parts per million in the atmosphere.

The data also indicates that sea levels continue to rise as glaciers melt.

Aside from these statistics, the warmer, dryer weather is significant for the community to pay attention to, according to Melissa Smith, a Hydrologist and Meteorologist with the Rapid City Weather Service, because it has an impact on a lot of things.

“Power companies can determine how much supply they’re going to need for their overall operations. You also have crop selection and planting times. Construction standards are also based on these climate normals. So, a lot of our industry is based on these new climate normals,” says Smith.

These climate normals are released every decade and compare and contrast the climate the Earth saw thirty years prior.

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The 47-year-old woman, whose identity is being withheld, was found Sunday afternoon in a...
Woman missing for 5 months survives winter in Utah canyon
South Dakota doesn’t often rank at the top of the list when studies are done comparing the 50...
South Dakota ranked number one for recovery from COVID-19 in recent survey
What happened to America’s lumber industry
South Dakota’s COVID-19 numbers for Wednesday
Jordan and Jarrett Dahl have been creating art with chainsaws for more than 15 years, producing...
Masterminds behind Dahl Chainsaw Art create massive Smokey Bear sculpture

Latest News

South Dakota is only 13% below 2019.
Nationally, South Dakota did well tourism wise
Lighting up downtown Rapid City
Construction downtown brightens the night
South Dakota Public Health Laboratory is busy during pandemic
South Dakota Public Health Laboratory on front lines of pandemic
Senior project builds clean water device.
SDSM seniors install clean water system for school project