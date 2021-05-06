Advertisement

Thursday’s South Dakota COVID-19 numbers

(Miranda O'Bryan)
By KOTA Staff
Published: May. 6, 2021 at 12:25 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Congratulations, South Dakota. In a recent survey, our great state has officially been ranked number one for recovery from COVID-19.

On the list comparing all 50 States South Dakota has taken first place in its ability to recover the quickest from COVID-19.

For percentage of population fully vaccinated, the share of hospitals with enough supplies, our unemployment rate compared with pre-COVID levels, and total weekly job availability postings, our state is number on across the board.

“We were the only state on the recent numbers that had a lower unemployment rate post-pandemic than we had pre-pandemic,” said Marcia Hultman, cabinet secretary for the South Dakota department of labor and regulation.

Vigilance is still necessary. There were 84 new COVID-19 cases reported Tuesday in South Dakota. This brings the state’s total known case number to 121,663. One more death have been recorded bringing the total death toll to 1,977.

Pennington County reported 16 new cases, Butte County reported 2 new cases, and Lawrence, Meade, Custer and Perkins counties reported 1 new case each.

Hospitalizations decreased by 12 to 90.

According to CDC data, 55.35% of South Dakotans have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine and 48.40% have completed the full vaccine series.

