Monument Health clinic to open in Gillette

GILLETTE, Wyo. (KOTA) – Monument Health is opening a clinic in Gillette to help Northeast Wyoming patients meet their dermatology, bariatrics, general surgery, orthopedics and sports medicine needs. The new Monument Health Gillette Clinic is at 620 W. Four-J Court.

“We are excited to offer services closer to home for our patients who reside in eastern Wyoming,” said Thomas Worsley, President of Monument Health Spearfish Hospital and Hills Markets. “There has already been substantial interest for these new services, complementing the great care these communities currently enjoy.”

Currently, Monument Health has Wyoming clinics in Newcastle and Upton. The Monument Health Gillette Clinic will be a welcome addition to the medical community and offer further healthcare resources for the people of Gillette.

“We’re looking forward to bringing the option of bariatric surgery to the Gillette area. Preparation and follow-up for bariatric surgery requires multiple appointments with health care professionals, and we’re very happy to make this a more convenient option for the Gillette community,” said Monument Health bariatric surgeon Andrew VanOsdol, M.D.

“Monument Health Orthopedics and Sports Medicine in Spearfish already provides care to a large number of Gillette residents. We are looking forward to having space farther west, to better accommodate our existing patient base and provide high quality care for future patients,” said Richard Little, M.D., orthopedic surgeon.

Monument Health is accepting new patients. For more information, call (307) 682-1204 or visit monument.health.

