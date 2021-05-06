Friday night NASA rocket launch may be visible across eastern US
Published: May. 6, 2021 at 12:49 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
(Gray News) – When NASA launches its Black Brant XII sounding rocket Friday night, much of the Eastern United States might be able to take in the spectacle.
A map from the space agency shows the rocket potentially visible from Maine to central Florida and from the East Coast as far west as Illinois.
The launch is scheduled for 7:58 p.m. EDT from NASA’s Wallops Flight Facility in Virginia. There’s a 40-minute launch window.
Backup launch days run through May 16.
The mission is designed to study how energy and momentum are transported between different regions of space that are magnetically connected, according to NASA.
