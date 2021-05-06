Advertisement

Cooking with Eric - Sausage Cheese Squares

By Eric W Gardner
Published: May. 6, 2021 at 4:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - These cheese squares are kind of like a spicy crustless quiche. They come together in no time.

First, preheat your oven to 375 degrees.

Brown a pound of breakfast sausage until no longer pink. Drain then place in the bottom of a lightly greased 13″ x 9″ baking pan. Layer a cup each of shredded sharp cheddar cheese and Monterrey Jack cheese on top, mixing with a half cup of chopped onion, a can of green chilies, drained and a tablespoon of minced jalapeno peppers.

In a bowl, beat 10 large eggs and add a teaspoon each of chili powder, cumin and salt. Also add a half teaspoon of garlic powder and a half teaspoon of pepper. Pour over cheese mixture.

Bake uncovered for 18 to 22 minutes or until set. Cool 10 minutes then cut into 1″ squares and serve.

