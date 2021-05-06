Advertisement

A Warmer and Drier Weather Pattern Returns for Two Days

By Eric W Gardner
Published: May. 6, 2021 at 6:02 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Drier and warmer weather can be expected today and Friday as a ridge of high pressure builds in from the west. Temperatures will reach the 60s this afternoon, with a few 70s likely Friday afternoon. Gusty southeast winds can be expected Friday as low pressure develops to the west and high pressure moves east.

A complex low pressure area still promises to bring some showers and cooler temperatures this Mother’s Day Weekend. The best chances for showers appear to be Friday night into Saturday, then again Sunday night and Monday.

Drier and warmer weather returns by the second half of next week.

