South Dakota’s COVID-19 numbers for Wednesday

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - There were 89 new COVID-19 cases reported Tuesday in South Dakota. This brings the state’s total known case number to 121,579. Six more deaths have been recorded bringing the total death toll to 1,976.

Pennington County reported 12 new cases, Butte County reported 3 new cases, Lawrence, Custer, and Bennett counties reported 2 new cases each, and Harding, Lyman, Oglala Lakota, Meade and Dewey counties each reported 1 new case.

Hospitalizations decreased by 3 to 102.

According to CDC data, 55.23% of South Dakotans have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine and 47.96% have completed the full vaccine series.

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.