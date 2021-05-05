Advertisement

Partly Sunny for Cinco de Mayo

By Rhonda Lee
Published: May. 4, 2021 at 7:34 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - We are working with quite an unsettled weather pattern this week. There are bouts of shortwave energy that keep making their presence known in fits and starts over the next seven days.

As we look towards tomorrow, the instability that we will experience will possibly have those clouds delivering a few strikes of lightning and rolls of thunder, but the severity of the storms will not reach warning level at this time. Having said that, this may not be the case as we move closer to the weekend.

Right now we will look for high pressure to warm us up for Thursday, it will be short-lived as some of that shortwave energy that I mentioned earlier increases our rain chances mainly in the afternoon.

A cold front will move into the Black Hills area Friday. This front will maintain our chance of showers and that extra “umph” could bring in some thunderstorms and showers to SE Montana that could be pretty strong and bring in storms that could be on the near-severe level side. We will definitely monitor that situation as time gets closer and we will keep you posted over the next few days.

