Masterminds behind Dahl Chainsaw Art create massive Smokey Bear sculpture

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Art comes in many shapes and sizes, from brush strokes on a canvas to beading on a gown and even to the cuts made by a chainsaw.

Yes, a chainsaw. Which is the tool of choice for two brothers who took their passion for chainsaw art to new heights.

30 feet in the air to be exact.

Jordan and Jarrett Dahl have been creating art with chainsaws for more than 15 years, producing thousands of sculptures, but only two the size of this massive Smokey Bear.

After months of planning and only 10 days of work, this 30 foot tall, 25-foot wide bear came to life to draw people into Hill City.

But the artists also want to remind people about the dangers of forest fires.

Normally the Dahl brothers start with a single log and sculpt from there, with Smokey, that wasn’t the case.

”On such a large scale like this, you can’t find wood this big, you have to start piecing things together,” said Jordan Dahl, owner of Dahl’s Chainsaw Art. “We used some 2x4′s, we used 4x4′s, we used cottonwood, we used pine, we used all sorts of different wood that we had to put together to get such a large piece.”

Five other chainsaw artists; Abby Peterson, Kyle Thomas, Michael Koeppel, Scott Hanson, and Shane Thompson, lent the Dahl brothers a helping hand. Not only with the sculpture itself but with the months of planning that came before it.

The work of art is basically done, with a few touch-ups happening here and there and Jarrett is happy with the final product.

”It was definitely exciting to be able to create something of this size and I think that we might keep going with it and kind of see what happens,” said Jarrett Dahl, professional chainsaw artist. “We don’t want to do too many of them but definitely a few more.”

There is another sculpture of this size at the Dahl Chainsaw Art location in Keystone, depicting Sasquatch.

