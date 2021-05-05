DUI arrests declining in SD, Pennington County

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The rates of DUI arrests have been on a steady decline across the state for the past couple of years, but the decline in Pennington County is a bit steeper.

Overall, The state saw a decrease of more than 300 arrests for DUI’s between 2018 and 2019.

Meanwhile, Pennington County saw its numbers drop sharply, a trend that’s been going on since 2008.

Lieutenant Chris Hislip with the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office said that there are several factors contributing to the decline. Including more programs in recent years, like the 24/7 Sobriety Program, to deter people from drinking and driving.

”It keeps people out of the Pennington County Jail, it allows them to keep their jobs and to remain a contributing member of society while still holding them accountable for this problem,” Hislip said.

Since 2008, several ride-sharing services have also started.

Hislip said that the availability of apps like Lyft is also contributing to the reduction in DUI’s.

”The easier that it is for someone, the more convenient it is for someone to take advantage of those programs, the easier it is for them to get home safely,” Hislip said.

With Memorial weekend and summer coming up, Hislip wants to remind people to always have a plan before going out and never drink and drive.

