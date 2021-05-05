Advertisement

Deadwood makes more detailed instructions for use of illumination and neon substitute signs

Deadwood Signs
Deadwood Signs(Kota/Kevn)
By Aleah Burggraff
Published: May. 5, 2021 at 4:55 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A new Deadwood ordinance would make some neon and neon substitute signs go dim.

It’s all part of the effort to keep with the historic atmosphere of Deadwood.

The city does not regulate inside the buildings, so window signs are welcomed, but ordinance changes were made for exterior signs that include more detailed instructions for use of illumination and neon substitutes.

Kevin Kuckenbecker, Deadwoods Historic Preservation Officer, says having the rules in place is important not only for preservation of a historic landmark but for economic vitality.

“The history of deadwood and the architecture, the feel, the atmosphere, is one of the economic engines that drives our visitors that come here for the history of Deadwood. To see the architecture, to learn more, to learn the stories of our colorful past. So, they are expecting to see a great community that has preserved its historic integrity,” said Kuckenbecker.

Both readings for the ordinance change have been passed and will take place over the next couple of weeks.

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tracy Laughlin is arrested
Police arrest murder suspect
Fireworks returned to Mount Rushmore after a decade hiatus in July of 2020.
President Killer commends DOI’s decision over Mount Rushmore fireworks celebration
The mother took her daughter to the doctor the same day to document red marks and bruises...
School principal accused of paddling 6-year-old girl over damaged computer
Military blocks promotion of South Dakota attorney general
Lance Pearson to remain head wrestling coach at Rapid City Central
Lance Pearson will remain as Rapid City Central wrestling coach

Latest News

What happened to America’s lumber industry
McGovern Hill
Deadwood easement will preserve about 5 acres of undeveloped land
South Dakota’s COVID-19 numbers for Wednesday
Businesses are hiring across the Black Hills.
Noem announces new initiative to connect poeple with tourism jobs