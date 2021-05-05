Deadwood makes more detailed instructions for use of illumination and neon substitute signs

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A new Deadwood ordinance would make some neon and neon substitute signs go dim.

It’s all part of the effort to keep with the historic atmosphere of Deadwood.

The city does not regulate inside the buildings, so window signs are welcomed, but ordinance changes were made for exterior signs that include more detailed instructions for use of illumination and neon substitutes.

Kevin Kuckenbecker, Deadwoods Historic Preservation Officer, says having the rules in place is important not only for preservation of a historic landmark but for economic vitality.

“The history of deadwood and the architecture, the feel, the atmosphere, is one of the economic engines that drives our visitors that come here for the history of Deadwood. To see the architecture, to learn more, to learn the stories of our colorful past. So, they are expecting to see a great community that has preserved its historic integrity,” said Kuckenbecker.

Both readings for the ordinance change have been passed and will take place over the next couple of weeks.

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.