Breezy today with a Few Showers; Sunny and Warmer Thursday

By Eric W Gardner
Published: May. 5, 2021 at 5:57 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Today will be windier and cooler than yesterday. And with the heating of the day, a few showers will once again pop up this afternoon. Likely we won’t see as many showers as we did Tuesday, but there will be some around.

The rest of the workweek will be sunny and warmer as a ridge of high pressure aloft moves overhead. Expect 60s on Thursday, with a few 70s possible on Friday.

A complex low pressure trough moves in this Mother’s Day Weekend, bringing clouds and cooler temperatures and showers. It is unclear who will get the heaviest precipitation, but early indications are the rainiest days will be Saturday and Monday - stay tuned.

