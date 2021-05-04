Advertisement

South Dakota : Home to many Bed and breakfasts

Open house will highlight several bed and breakfasts
The Bed and Breakfast Innkeepers of South Dakota Association hosting a open house open to the...
The Bed and Breakfast Innkeepers of South Dakota Association hosting a open house open to the public
Published: May. 4, 2021 at 1:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Bed and Breakfast Innkeepers of the South Dakota association are hosting an open house for the public to attend. The event will highlight several of their members’ inns.

The members’ inns are all registered bed and breakfasts with the state and as such must pass inspections from the South Dakota Health Department and be issued a Lodging License from the state each year. Additionally, their organization also requires in-house inspections by peers. When these inspections are completed and passed, the South Dakota Association receives a designation of “Inspected and Approved” by professional innkeepers.

Each inn is unique and each inn has a story.

Here are the dates:

Saturday, May 8th

Emerald Hills Bed and Breakfast 1-3 p.m.

6105 Covenant Dr., Rapid City, SD

www.emeraldhillsbb.com

Knotty Pine Cabin Bed and Breakfast 12-4 p.m.

23836 Emerald Pines Dr., Hill City, SD

www.knottypinecabinbh.com

Sunday, May 16th

The Borglum Inn Bed and Breakfast Noon- 5 p.m.

13797 Borglum Road, Keystone, SD

www.borgluminnbnb.mydirectstay.com

Normarke Farm Bed and Breakfast 3 - 4:30 p.m.

12203 Nemo Road, Nemo, SD

www.normarkefarmbnb.com

Triangle Ranch Bed and Breakfast 1- 5 p.m.

23950 Recluse Road, Philip, SD

www.triangleranchbb.com

