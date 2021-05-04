Advertisement

Rain Chances This Week and for Mother’s Day

By Rhonda Lee
Published: May. 3, 2021 at 8:52 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - We are looking at less cloud cover over the next few days. While clouds will be in the forecast, they will eventually be on the thinner side.

The forecast won’t be all clouds and no sun. There are more opportunities for sunshine despite the unsettled pattern that is taking hold of the area. We are under the influence of diurnal showers and we will maintain this pattern over the next week. This means that most of our showers will be happening in the latter half of the day. They will use the warm air we collect in the course of the day, and that warm energy give the atmosphere just enough fuel to trigger instability to fire off a shower or two across the area. Most of the showers will be spotty in nature.

Cinco de Mayo will have conditions that will be worthy of a fiesta. Mild and it will likely be dry for any outdoor celebrations.

We will not be as warm as we were last week. The drop from the weekend’s cold front will actually bring our temperatures closer to normal which is the low 60s.

