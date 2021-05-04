Advertisement

Police arrest murder suspect

Tracy Laughlin
Tracy Laughlin is arrested(Pennington Co. Sheriff's Office)
Published: May. 3, 2021 at 7:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Rapid City Police say the last suspect they were looking for in connection with a fatal April 9th shooting at the Dakota Rose Inn in now in custody.

Police say 32-year old Tracy Laughlin of Rapid City was arrested during a traffic stop just before noon Monday, with the assistance of the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office Warrants Task Force. Laughlin is one of four people indicted on a charge of aiding and abetting first degree murder in the shooting death of 20-year old Jesus Vance. Laughlin has been booked into the Pennington County Jail.

