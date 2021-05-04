Advertisement

Noem tweets out an assist to South Dakota businesses and prospective employees

(KOTA)
By Jill Sears
Published: May. 4, 2021 at 5:33 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - In a follow-up to an earlier tweet from today, Governor Kristi Noem wrote a message directed at all South Dakota tourism businesses regarding #NationalTravelandTourismWeek and the importance of bringing out-of-state workers to the State’s tourism industry, and utilizing social media messaging to attract people locally and from around the country to South Dakota - a state primed to bounce back from the coronavirus slump.

“For #NTTW21, we’re enhancing the partnership between @SouthDakotaDLR and @southdakota to recruit travel workers to our state. To all SD tourism businesses: get your jobs posted on SD Works TODAY so we can get started! Here’s how: https://dlr.sd.gov/localoffices/services_businesses/recruitment_hiring/recruitment.aspx ,” tweeted Noem.

The link provided by the Governor brings people to the South Dakota Department of Labor and Regulation, where businesses can find resources about the hiring system, and prospective employees can navigate the work application process.

