Noem tweets her support for travel and tourism in South Dakota

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Yesterday afternoon, May, 3, Governor Kristi Noem tweeted out a celebratory message about yesterday’s Mount Rushmore kickoff of #NationalTravelandTourismWeek. Noem’s comments were related to National Travel & Tourism Week (NTTW), which began on May, 2.

“Great morning yesterday at Mount Rushmore kicking off #NationalTravelandTourismWeek - I got to thank some Patriots for their service to our nation....in person and four guys on the mountain too #foundingfathers,” tweeted the Governor. She included photos of herself and a few of South Dakota’s great servicepeople who joined her at the National Memorial.

This year, NTTW recognizes the “Power of Travel” and the industry’s role in bringing back our vibrant communities, restoring the U.S. economy, rebuilding our workforce and reconnecting America. South Dakota is already seeing a great and renewed interest in travel to the State following a difficult year of pandemic.

