Lance Pearson will remain as Rapid City Central wrestling coach

By KEVN Staff
Published: May. 3, 2021 at 9:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -

The coaching contract of Central wrestling coach Lance Pearson wasn’t renewed amid alleged violations of COVID-19 protocols by an assistant coach, which drew the ire of dozens of parents who showed up to the meeting in a protest. However, before the meeting, the complaint was withdrawn and Pearson will remain as the wrestling coach.

Parents, as well as current and former Rapid City Central wrestlers, waved handmade signs and chanted their support for wrestling coach Lance Pearson.

“Honestly really humbling and overwhelming to say the least,” Lance Pearson, Wrestling coach Rapid City Central

“I’ve known coach Pearson since I started wrestling really great guy, he’s been there for me for my ups and downs through my wrestling career,” says, Zack Soderlin, Rapid City Central wrestler

Pearson’s future as the wrestling coach was set to be discussed at an executive session by the School Board on May 3, but before the meeting started the complaint was dropped -- meaning Pearson will return for his 20th season on the mat for the Cobblers

“I’m ready to get on the mat and start wrestling whenever.” continued Soderlin, “Just happy he is back,”

Now that Pearson is set to return, the longtime coach is focused on the future of his program

“And that’s gonna start next week and being able to get some open mats going for these kids,” added Pearson

