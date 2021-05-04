Advertisement

Historic tourism numbers announced by Secretary Hagen

Visit Rapid City hosted a breakfast.
Visit Rapid City hosted a breakfast.(Connor Matteson)
By Connor Matteson
Published: May. 4, 2021 at 11:38 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Tuesday morning, Visit Rapid City hosted a breakfast in celebration of National Travel and Tourism Week. Jim Hagan, secretary of the South Dakota Department of Tourism, was there to make an announcement.

Hagen received the numbers from the March tourism promotions tax, which is a tax put on services like car rentals and hotel rooms, and says the department received more than $400,000 which is up 105% from last March and two-thirds more than 2019.

He says they’re historic numbers.

”At about 5 pm, I received our numbers for the tourism promotions tax for March and we set an all-time record for the tourism promotions tax in March,” says Hagen. “We brought in more than $400,000 in the tourism promotions tax.”

Rapid City Mayor Steve Allender was also there to declare May fourth as Visit Rapid City Travel Rally Day.

