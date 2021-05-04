Advertisement

Chlorine shortage may impact summer plans

The U.S. is experiencing a nationwide chlorine shortage.
The U.S. is experiencing a nationwide chlorine shortage.(Source: KOMU via CNN)
By CNN Staff
Published: May. 4, 2021 at 8:08 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Summer is just around the corner, and COVID-19 restrictions are being lifted in parts of the country, making it possible for some to take a dip in a local pool.

The problem: The local pool might not be open due to a nationwide chlorine shortage.

Since many Americans were forced to stay home, the installation of backyard pools skyrocketed, upping the demand for chlorine.

To make it worse, there are only three chlorine manufacturers in the U.S. One of them, BioLab, caught on fire in the aftermath of Hurricane Laura, and it’s not expected to be back in operation until 2022.

For now, experts think the problem will get worse, saying chlorine prices may increase by 70%.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tracy Laughlin is arrested
Police arrest murder suspect
Fireworks returned to Mount Rushmore after a decade hiatus in July of 2020.
President Killer commends DOI’s decision over Mount Rushmore fireworks celebration
This photo from Colorado Parks and Wildlife shows the scene of an apparent fatal bear attack.
Human remains found in 2 bears suspected in Colorado attack
Lance Pearson to remain head wrestling coach at Rapid City Central
Lance Pearson will remain as Rapid City Central wrestling coach
FILE - In this Feb. 1, 2019, file photo, Bill and Melinda Gates look toward each other and...
Bill and Melinda Gates announce they are ending marriage

Latest News

A bottle of Pétrus red wine that spent a year orbiting the world in the International Space...
Wine that went to space for sale with $1 million price tag
Mexico City fire fighters and rescue personnel work to recover victims from a subway car that...
Mexico City metro overpass collapses onto road; at least 23 dead
A tornado outbreak spawned by violent storms in the South has turned deadly.
Strong storm threat continues after twisters in Mississippi, 2 dead in Georgia
Lucio Lopez, left, talks with friends as he stands in a tent that is part of a homeless...
Some immigrants, hard hit by economic fallout, lose homes