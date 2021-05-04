Advertisement

US to reallocate COVID shots to states with greater interest

By Associated Press
Published: May. 4, 2021 at 11:10 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration will begin shifting how it allocates COVID-19 shots to states, moving doses from states with lower demand to those with stronger interest in vaccines, an administration official said Tuesday.

The change away from a strict by-population allocation comes as demand for the coronavirus vaccines has dropped nationwide, but especially precipitously in some areas, with some states turning down part or all of their weekly dose allotments. The federal government will now shift some of those doses to areas with higher demand, in an effort to speed shots in those areas.

The administration says that when states decline the vaccine they have been allocated, that surplus will shift to states still awaiting doses to meet demand. Those states would have the shots available whenever demand for vaccines in their states increases — a key priority of the Biden administration.

Governors were informed of the change by the White House Tuesday morning. The Washington Post first reported on the new allocation.

The announcement comes hours before Biden is set to speak Tuesday afternoon on his administration’s efforts to boost demand for the vaccines across the country as part of his aim to have the country experience a more normal July Fourth holiday.

This week, Iowa turned down nearly three quarters of the vaccine doses available to the state for next week from the federal government because demand for the shots remains weak.

Individual states have made similar shifts internally to account for changing demand. Last week, Washington state changed the way it allocates coronavirus vaccine to its counties. Previously the state doled out supplies to counties proportionate to their populations. But Gov. Jay Inslee said Thursday that the amounts now will be based on requests from health care providers.

The official who confirmed the reallocation decision spoke on the condition of anonymity before the news was shared publicly.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tracy Laughlin is arrested
Police arrest murder suspect
Fireworks returned to Mount Rushmore after a decade hiatus in July of 2020.
President Killer commends DOI’s decision over Mount Rushmore fireworks celebration
Lance Pearson to remain head wrestling coach at Rapid City Central
Lance Pearson will remain as Rapid City Central wrestling coach
This photo from Colorado Parks and Wildlife shows the scene of an apparent fatal bear attack.
Human remains found in 2 bears suspected in Colorado attack
FILE - In this Feb. 1, 2019, file photo, Bill and Melinda Gates look toward each other and...
Bill and Melinda Gates announce they are ending marriage

Latest News

LIVE: Biden remarks on COVID response
Idaho state Rep. Aaron von Ehlinger, right, a Republican from Lewiston, resigned amid an...
Idaho lawmaker resigns over sexual assault allegations
Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., the House Republican Conference chair, speaks with reporters following...
House GOP leader amps up pressure on Cheney over Trump barbs
Tuesday’s COVID-19 numbers in South Dakota